COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is accused of lighting an RV on fire and breaking windows at a business in southeastern Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive. When officers arrived, they found an RV on fire, as well as damage to the windows of a nearby business.

The suspect, 43-year-old Alexis Nevarez-Diaz, was arrested without further incident.