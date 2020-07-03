Man accused of killing 4-year-old nephew pleads not guilty by insanity

by: Daily Camera

Emanuel Joseph Doll / Image courtesy KDVR

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man accused of using an ax to kill his 4-year-old nephew has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to first-degree murder.

The Daily Camera reported Thursday that 28-year-old Emanuel Joseph Doll from Broomfield entered his plea last week after a preliminary hearing in the case before Broomfield County District Judge Don Quick.

Doll was arrested in April 2017 and charged with murder after deliberation and murder of a child by a person in a position of trust after Broomfield police responded to calls at a home where they found the boy in the basement. 

