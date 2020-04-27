Man accused of firing shots into Colorado Springs apartment, injuring woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he fired shots into a Colorado Springs apartment Sunday afternoon, injuring one person, according to police.

Police said it happened around 3:15 p.m. at an apartment on Galley Road just east of Academy Boulevard. The suspect, 25-year-old Humberto Escabedo, fired three rounds into the apartment, according to police. One of the people inside was hit in the foot by shrapnel.

Police arrested Escabedo at his home without further incident. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police said another person in Escabedo’s home was arrested on unrelated warrants.