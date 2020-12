COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he fired shots during an argument with a friend near downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 9:15 p.m. on Corona Street near the intersection with Boulder Street. The victim told police he got into an argument with a friend, and the friend fired several shots from a handgun.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect, Kevin Brewton, was arrested and booked into jail, according to police.