Man accused of fighting hospital security guard, assaulting officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he fought a Memorial Hospital Central security guard and assaulted an officer while trying to leave the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5 p.m. at the hospital on Boulder Street. An officer was on an unrelated call when he saw a man try to leave the hospital while fighting with hospital security, according to police. When the officer tried to intervene, the suspect hit him in the head, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on charges of assault on a peace officer.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.