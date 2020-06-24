Man accused of fatally shooting stepfather in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was arrested after he admitted to shooting his stepfather in southwestern Pueblo County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a man called 911 and told the call taker that he had shot his stepfather. When deputies arrived at the home on Galbreth Road, the suspect, 24-year-old Tyler Idell, was standing outside. He was arrested without incident.

Deputies said Idell and the victim, 52-year-old Leslie Cole, had gotten into a fight, and Idell had gotten a gun and shot Cole.

Cole was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Idell was arrested on second-degree murder charges.