Man accused of fatally shooting stepfather at Pueblo West home

A man has been arrested after he fatally shot his stepfather at a home in Pueblo West Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 7:45 p.m., they got a call about shots fired at a home on West Mangrum Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive on the back patio. They attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him. His name has not been released.

The suspect, 36-year-old Sean Pennefather, surrendered to deputies and was immediately arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. He is charged with first-degree murder.