Man accused of entering homes, assaulting residents in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several people were injured by a man who entered their homes and assaulted them Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 2 p.m., they got multiple calls about a man entering homes and assaulting residents in the area of Pioneer Lane, which is in a neighborhood northeast of 30th Street and Uintah Street.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 30-year-old Christopher McIntyre, refused to obey commands and charged one of them, according to police. The officer tased him, but that was ineffective. It took several officers to take him into custody, according to police. Two offers sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

Police said several of the victims sustained minor injuries when the suspect assaulted them.