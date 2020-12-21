Man accused of distributing child sex abuse material in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on charges of distributing child sex abuse material, according to police.

Police said Matthew John Horton, 57, was arrested Friday. The arrest came after police executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on Soaring Drive, which is in the area of Rangewood Drive and Vickers Drive in northeastern Colorado Springs. The search was part of an investigation into the distribution of child sex abuse material, according to police.

Horton is facing one charge of felony sexual exploitation of a child – sell/publish. He is being held without bond.