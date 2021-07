PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who was arrested Tuesday is a suspect in several criminal sexual incidents in the Belmont area of Pueblo, police said.

Darien Lopez, 20, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted burglary, indecent exposure, and criminal mischief.

Police said Lopez is a suspect in several criminal sexual incidents in the Belmont area. They’re asking anyone with information on these incidents to call Detective Cardona at 719-320-6006, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).