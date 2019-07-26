Man accused of crashing stolen car, breaking into home in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are investigating an incident in which a man stole a car, crashed in the backyard of a home, tried to steal another car, broke into the home, and got into a fight with the homeowner Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said around 7:10 p.m., they got a call about a crash and subsequent car theft on Commerce Center Drive, which is in the area of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road.

The caller told police the suspect was bleeding from a serious throat injury that was not caused by the accident.

Shortly after that call, the sheriff’s office got a call about a home invasion on Gillen Road, about a half mile from where the car theft had happened.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the homeowner in a fight with the suspect. Officers restrained the suspect, then took him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the fight with the suspect.

Police said they found the stolen car crashed in the backyard of the home. They also found evidence the man had tried to steal another car, but had not been able to get it started.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.