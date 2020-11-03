Man accused of burglarizing Colorado Springs car dealership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he broke into a Colorado Springs car dealership Monday night, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened around 8:30 p.m. at a dealership on Automotive Drive, which is in the Motor City area. A witness called police and said they saw a man throw rocks through the front windows.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a lower-level garage area. He got into a car and drove to the glass exit garage door, where he stopped, according to police. Officers tried for more than a half hour to convince the suspect to get out of the car, but he refused, according to police.

Eventually, the suspect got out of the car long enough for officers to arrest him, according to police.

The suspect is charged with second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, and criminal mischief.