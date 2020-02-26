Man accused of breaking into southern Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who police say was caught on video breaking into a southern Colorado Springs business early Wednesday morning may also be responsible for another crime the same night, according to police.

Police said around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they got a call about a burglary in progress at an unspecified business on Reliable Circle, which is in the area of Circle Drive and Janitell Road. Video surveillance showed someone was inside, according to police.

When officers searched the building, the suspect was gone. However, they noticed the building had been broken into and several items had been stolen.

About 90 minutes later, an officer was checking the area of Lake Avenue and Harrison Road when he saw a man who looked like the person in the video. The man, 33-year-old Daniel Turner, was arrested on burglary charges.

Police said when they searched Turner, they found evidence linking him to at least one other crime the same night.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.