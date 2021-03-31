Man accused of breaking into Pueblo courthouse, writing on wall

A man used a large rock to break a window and enter the Dennis Maes Judicial Building in Pueblo Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. / Photo courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is facing burglary charges after he broke into a Pueblo courthouse and wrote on the wall Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 11:15 p.m., surveillance video captured a man using a large rock to break a window near the entrance of the Dennis Maes Judicial Building on North Elizabeth Street. The man was later seen lying in a hallway on the second floor, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they noticed writing on a wall and found several pens and markers on the floor near the suspect. The damage to the building was estimated at $2,500, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was jailed on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.