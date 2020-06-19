Man accused of breaking into cars in Cimarron Hills, using stolen credit cards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a string of car burglaries in the Cimarron Hills area of El Paso County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the break-ins happened between May 5 and June 5. Deputies said the suspects found a car that was left unlocked with the keys in the center console, stole that car, and used it in the rest of the crimes.

Deputies said the suspects broke into numerous cars and stole wallets, cash, and credit cards. They used about 12 stolen credit and debit cards at various stores, according to the sheriff’s office.

One suspect, 22-year-old Nicholas Bridgford, has been arrested. He was booked into jail on multiple charges.

Deputies said they have tied Bridgford to 21 different cases. They have also identified several other persons of interest in the crime spree.