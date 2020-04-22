Man accused of biting officer during arrest in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is accused of biting an officer while being arrested in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 9:30 a.m., they got a call about a man causing a disturbance on Tejon Street near the intersection with Bijou Street. When officers arrived, the man continued to be disorderly, according to police. When they tried to arrest him, he bit one of the officers and tried to bite another, according to police. He also tried to reach for an officer’s holstered gun, according to police.

Officers tased the suspect and arrested him. He was charged with assault on a peace officer, attempted assault on a peace officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, and disorderly conduct.