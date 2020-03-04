Man accused of barricading family inside Pueblo County home

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after he barricaded three of his family members, including a 3-year-old child, inside their Pueblo County home Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 10:30 p.m., they got a call about a man who was blocking the inside doors to his home east of Pueblo. The man, later identified as 51-year-old Jose Vigil, was using furniture to barricade the doors, trapping three family members inside, according to deputies. He was also threatening to cut them with a knife if they tried to leave.

The victims locked themselves in a bedroom away from Vigil, according to deputies. A dispatcher advised them to leave the home through the bedroom window, and that’s what they were doing when deputies arrived and took them to safety.

Deputies eventually convinced Vigil to come out of the home. He was arrested without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vigil is charged with felony menacing, three counts of false imprisonment, and child abuse.