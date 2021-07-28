Man accused of attacking employees, stealing knives from Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked employees and then stole knives from a convenience store in southeastern Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a store on Hancock Expressway near the intersection with Circle Drive. The suspect attacked employees with a large stick and threatened to kill them, according to police. He then stole two large knives and ran away.

Officers found the suspect in the area of Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive and arrested him.