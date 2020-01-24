Man accused of assaulting security guard in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he assaulted a security guard in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at an unspecified business on Cascade Avenue just south of Pikes Peak Avenue. Management found a man trespassing in the building and called a security guard, who asked the man to leave. The suspect left the building, but stopped as soon as he got outside, according to police. He waved a towel in an effort to distract the security guard, then tried to assault the guard, according to police.

When the guard took the suspect to the ground, the suspect bit him, according to police. The guard was able to restrain the suspect until officers arrived.

The suspect, Nathaniel Phillips, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault.

The security guard was treated at the hospital for his injuries.