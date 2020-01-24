Man accused of assaulting parents inside Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he assaulted his parents inside a Pueblo home Friday morning, causing serious injuries, according to police.

Police said it happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Azalea Street. The victims told police their 35-year-old son, Michael Dominguez, was high on narcotics and assaulted them with a piece of furniture. Both victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said Dominguez briefly barricaded himself inside the home before surrendering without further incident. He was arrested on two counts of second-degree assault.