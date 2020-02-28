Man accused of assaulting officer, swallowing drugs during arrest at Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he assaulted an officer and then swallowed a baggy of suspected drugs while being arrested at a southern Colorado Springs hotel Thursday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at a motel on Geyser Drive, which is in the area of Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. A guest called police to report a man, who appeared to be under the influence, walking in circles in a hallway. When officers arrived, they learned the man had a warrant, according to police.

The man refused to comply with officers’ directions and tried to enter a hotel room, according to police. When they tried to arrest him, he became combative and assaulted one of the officers, according to police.

While the officers were putting the man in a police car, he ingested a baggy with suspected narcotics, according to police. He was given medical attention and then booked into jail.

Police said the officer who was hit remained on duty.