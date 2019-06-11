Man accused of assaulting officer during arrest in southern Colorado Springs

A man is facing multiple charges after he assaulted an officer during an arrest in southern Colorado Springs Monday evening, according to police.

Police said around 10:20 p.m., they got a call about a man who was bleeding, naked, and under the influence. They made contact with the man on Geyser Drive, which is in the area of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Venetucci Boulevard. The man became aggressive toward the officers and hit one of them in the face, according to police.

The officer and suspect were both taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

The suspect was jailed on multiple charges, including second-degree assault on a peace officer, along with an outstanding warrant.