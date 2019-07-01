Man accused of assaulting nightclub employee, police officer in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he assaulted a nightclub employee and a police officer in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the disturbance happened around 1:30 a.m. at a nightclub on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs. The suspect, 38-year-old Daryk Null, assaulted an employee, causing serious injuries, according to police. He then got into an altercation with a security guard, and both of them fell through a large front window. Both sustained severe cuts, according to police.

Null was taken to the hospital, where he continued to be combative and out of control, according to police. As he was being transferred to a hospital bed, he kicked a CSPD officer, causing a minor injury to the officer’s jaw and neck, according to police.

Police said Null is charged with two counts of felony assault.