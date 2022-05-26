COLORADO SPRINGS — The victim in a deadly shooting on Mallard Drive on Saturday has been identified.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a shooting which occurred at the Mallard Meadows Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a woman in an apartment who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers found probable cause to arrest Eric Lockhart on a charge of manslaughter. He is now behind bars in the El Paso County Justice Center. No bond was listed, as he awaits arraignment.

On Monday, May 23, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the victim, and she has been identified as 18-year-old Malaya Leary. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

This is the 21st homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, CSPD had investigated 17 homicides.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.