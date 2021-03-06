Loveland man pleads guilty in pipe bomb case

Crime

by: AP, The Denver Post

Posted: / Updated:

Pipe bombs in Loveland

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of making and possessing pipe bombs.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 55-year-old Bradley Bunn pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of making destructive devices and four possession counts.

The Denver Post reports that Bunn was heading to a protest against coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions when FBI agents discovered the pipe bombs in his Loveland home May 1.

A sentencing hearing was set in federal court for June 3. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local