Loveland man pleads guilty in pipe bomb case

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of making and possessing pipe bombs.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 55-year-old Bradley Bunn pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of making destructive devices and four possession counts.

The Denver Post reports that Bunn was heading to a protest against coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions when FBI agents discovered the pipe bombs in his Loveland home May 1.

A sentencing hearing was set in federal court for June 3. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.