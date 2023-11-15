(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers & the Lone Tree Police Department (LTPD) are asking the public to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect who is armed and dangerous, and was last seen in Southern Colorado.

According to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 73-year-old Michael Lohmeier was found dead in his car in a parking lot in the 8500 block of South Yosemite Street in Lone Tree.

Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

LTPD has identified 23-year-old James Mathew Neal as a suspect in this case. Neal, who is currently at large, was last seen in the Colorado Springs area, and law enforcement warns that he is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone who sees him should not approach.

Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

If you spot Neal, you are urged not to approach and instead call 911 immediately or submit a tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867) or online at www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Those who call the tip line with information could be eligible for an up to $2,000 reward.