Local authorities apprehend suspect connected to multi-county hotel and business robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities believe they have captured the person responsible for multiple hotel and business robberies across Southern Colorado.

Since Dec. 11, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit has been investigating a pattern of hotel and business robberies in Monument, Colorado Springs, and Fountain.

On Jan. 13, detectives identified a suspect and took him into custody. The suspect’s identity has not been publicly released by police.

FOX21 is working to gather more information as well as the suspect’s identity.

