(BACA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) said approximately 80 head of cattle have been reported missing in Baca County, and a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

CCA said in a press release that the missing cows are mostly black, and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. Cows will have one of two brands: S JM or the Lazy TC, pictured below.

CCA said Colorado’s Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of a possible thief.

CCA said the Colorado Brand Board has been notified and Brand Commissioner Chris Whitney has informed surrounding states of the missing livestock.

All leads and tips should be reported to the Baca County Sheriff’s Office at 719-523-6677.