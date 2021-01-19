Letecia Stauch found competent to stand trial for murder of stepson, Gannon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon, was found competent to stand trial Tuesday.

The decision comes about a week before the one-year anniversary of Gannon’s reported disappearance.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Police arrested Stauch March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida on March 18.

Since March, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail.

In September, state psychiatrists told the court Stauch is competent enough to stand trial but her attorneys asked for a second opinion.

The second exam was scheduled for right before Halloween. Then, a coronavirus outbreak at the jail prompted a halt in visits.

Stauch’s second mental competency evaluation was rescheduled for Dec. 22, with results expected in the courts by Jan. 2.

A judge scheduled Stauch’s preliminary hearing for March 11-12.