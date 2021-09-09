Letecia Stauch’s preliminary hearing reveals gruesome details of stepson’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — Blood splatter and a murder weapon are just a few pieces of evidence discussed in a preliminary hearing for Letecia Stauch, the stepmother arrested on murder charges in connection with 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s disappearance.

The judge has announced that he will make a ruling whether or not this case will head to trial on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 9:00 a.m.

Gannon was reported as a runaway on January 27, 2020. At first, Stauch said he went to play at a friend’s house and didn’t return. A few days later, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office amended the case to that of a missing and endangered child. Stauch was the last person to have seen Gannon alive. His remains were eventually found later that year in Florida.

The cause of death reported in the autopsy was a gunshot wound and blunt trauma to the head. An investigator in court said on Thursday Gannon’s lower left jaw suffered a gunshot wound, he had a crack skull, and 18 injuries from a sharp object including two stab wounds. Three bullets were found, one still in Gannon’s skull, and two others were found in a pillow. When investigators recovered Gannon’s body on March 17, 2020, it was wrapped in blankets next to a pillow, which matched the bedding from his bedroom.

In court, investigators said Stauch rented a budget van to move Gannon’s body in a suitcase from Colorado to Pensacola, Florida on February 1, 2020. Stauch’s 17-year-old daughter tagged along on the trip. On the morning of February 4, 2020, Stauch allegedly dropped the suitcase with Gannon’s body inside off Escambia River Bridge then traveled to Orlando and then to South Carolina where she would later be arrested.

Also shown in court on Thursday was a body cam video of the first deputies who responded to the missing child report and questioned Stauch at her home in Lorson Ranch. A deputy searched the home including underneath Gannon’s bed and inside Stauch’s car but said there was no indication of something violent had occurred.

A search warrant was later issued for the home and investigators found bloodstains throughout the house specifically Gannon’s bedroom and the garage. Also, a handgun was found on top of a dresser in the master bedroom that Stauch slept in. The DNA swabbed from the trigger guard and backstrap matched Stauch.

The defense argued there were three other profiles from the gun that were men. The prosecution confirmed no one besides Stauch was in the home during the time of the murder. FBI Agent Andrew Cohen confirms the gun was the murder weapon because the bullet found in Gannon’s skull came from the handgun in the bedroom. A photo of the handgun was shown in court which was located next to a photo of Gannon.

Detectives kept a close tab on Stauch’s whereabouts after Gannon was reported missing. Using data from Stauch’s car and cell phone investigators tracked her movements. She allegedly picked up Gannon’s father at the Colorado Springs Airport the morning of January 28, 2020. The prosecution’s theory is that Stauch would return to the airport in the evening on the same night to move the body north of Palmer Lake. It wasn’t until January 31, when she allegedly drove her aunt’s rental car with a tracking device unknowingly on it back to the area to pick up the body. She then later rented a budget van and transported the body to Florida to eventually dump off a highway bridge.

Law enforcement conducted searches in Douglas County off Perry Park Road north of Palmer Lake based on data collected from Stauch’s car. Search crews found a piece of plywood that had Gannon’s blood on it.



According to arrest records, Stauch gave law enforcement several stories as to what happened to her 11-year-old stepson, including sexual assault, kidnapping, a bike accident, and her initial report of simply failing to return home after visiting a friend.

