Letecia Stauch makes first court appearance Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Letecia Stauch will face a judge in Colorado for the first time Wednesday for charges in connection with the disappearance of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Stauch is being charged with:

– Murder in the First Degree (Child Under Twelve – Position of Trust)

– Child Abuse Resulting in Death

– Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

– Tampering with Physical Evidence

Stauch is expected to see a judge at 4 p.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse. FOX21 will be in the courtroom and will have updates throughout the day. The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will formally file charges against her and the next court date will be set.

Stauch is being held without bond in the Criminal Justice Center in El Paso County.

Many media outlets have filed a motion to have Stauch’s arrest affidavit unsealed including our news partners at FOX31 Denver and Channel 2.

Stauch saw a judge last week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where she did not fight extradition to Colorado.

Stauch reported Gannon as a runaway on January 27, telling the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office he left to visit a friend in the afternoon and never returned. An intense search began quickly after his disappearance, focusing first on areas surrounding the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security. The search later expanded to multiple areas throughout El Paso and Douglas counties.

Al Stauch filed for divorce from Letecia Stauch on Thursday, March 5 the same day she arrived in the El Paso County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to accept credible tips in this case and that they are still searching for Gannon’s body. Those can be made by calling 719-520-6666 or by emailing tips@elpasoco.com.