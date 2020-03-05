Letecia Stauch leaves Kansas jail, en route to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch, has left a Kansas jail and is on her way back to Colorado Springs, according to jail records.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas confirmed Stauch spent Wednesday night in their jail. She was removed from the roster of current inmates sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. Mountain Time Thursday.

It takes about six hours to drive from the Saline County jail to the El Paso County jail. There’s no word on when Stauch is expected to arrive in Colorado Springs.

The Saline County Jail is 6+ hours away from the CJC in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/FBNMNQUa5g — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) March 5, 2020

Stauch made her first court appearance Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she was arrested Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.