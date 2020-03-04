Letecia Stauch en route to Colorado Springs after extradition hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch, is on her way back to Colorado Springs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Stauch made her first court appearance Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she was arrested Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Stauch is on her way back to Colorado, but could not say when she would arrive.

The sheriff’s office said they do not have any official searches planned in connection with the case.

