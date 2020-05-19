Letecia Stauch defense requests hearing be postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Defense attorneys for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, are requesting that Stauch’s next court appearance be postponed due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A two-day preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 5 and 8. During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors lay out their evidence against the defendant, and a judge decides whether the evidence is sufficient to bring the case to trial.

In two motions filed May 12, the defense said they have not been able to conduct a video visit with Stauch since April 30. Defense attorneys said starting March 11, they met with their client via video conference for one to two hours at a time, three or four days a week.

On May 4, according to the documents, the jail stopped allowing video visitation for Stauch “and all inmates with her security designation.” The lawyers were told they would have to come to the jail and meet with Stauch in person, according to the documents.

Now, the attorneys are asking that Stauch either be given access to the attorneys via video visitation, or be granted bond “so that she is able to have video and phone access with counsel from the safety of her home.”

The attorneys said they have received about 19,902 pages of paper discovery and more than 250 pieces of media discovery, including audio files, photos, and video files.

“It is vital that the defense team is able to review discovery with Ms. Stauch in order to

provide Ms. Stauch effective assistance of counsel,” the attorneys said in the documents.

The defense also said their investigation spans three states: Colorado; South Carolina, where Stauch was arrested; and Florida, where Gannon’s body was found. They said because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to travel to these locations to investigate and collect evidence.

According to the court documents, the defense has not yet received an autopsy report or DNA results from several “key pieces of evidence.”

The defense also cited current orders intended to help curb the spread of coronavirus in courtrooms, including requirements that everyone be seated six feet apart and wear masks.

There’s no word on when the judge will making a ruling on the motions.