(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man wanted out of New York for a parole violation on sex offense charges was arrested in Fountain on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to the City of Fountain, 34-year-old Dale King was arrested Tuesday in the 800 block of Daffodil Street, just north of the intersection of Jimmy Camp Road and Link Road.

Courtesy: City of Fountain

Members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Colorado Violent Offender Task Force joined Task Force Officers with FPD to make the arrest.

King had an active warrant for Parole Violation-Sex Offense out of the state of New York.