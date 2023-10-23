(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A large amount of drugs, weapons, and ammunition were seized in Pueblo on Friday, Oct. 20, after two men were arrested on outstanding warrants.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), detectives with the Special Investigation Division found two men with outstanding warrants in the 100 block of West Routt Avenue, west of Abriendo Avenue, on Friday and took them into custody.

PPD said detectives were able to see several guns, suspected narcotics, and drug paraphernalia inside three cars in the backyard of the property, and sought a search warrant, which was signed by a judge.

During the search, detectives uncovered 25 guns, including 15 handguns, five rifles, and three shotguns. Numerous rounds of ammunition were found for each gun. Eight of the guns were discovered to be listed as stolen. A rifle rated bulletproof vest was also found, as well as two conversion kits for making weapons fully automatic.

A large amount of narcotics were also seized, including varying weights of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms.

This investigation is ongoing, PPD said.