LA JUNTA, Colo. — One teenager is behind bars and another is recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting just after midnight Thursday.

At 12:15 a.m., La Junta Police Department Officers, Otero County Sherriff’s Office Deputies, and the La Junta Fire Department responded to the 900 block of West 4th Street, which is near Fairview Cemetery, after gunshots were heard. Officers arrived on scene and found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was treated by medical personnel on scene and transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center.

A 17-year-old suspect was located at a different location and taken into custody at 3:56 a.m.

The shooting is still under investigation.

