La Junta police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

Police in La Junta are looking for this car in connection with a fatal shooting Friday. They are also looking for the woman pictured, who they say may have been with the suspect before the shooting. / Photos courtesy Colorado Bureau of Investigation

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man inside his car in La Junta Friday.

Police said the shooting happened in front of an apartment building on East Sixth Street, in the Morningside Heights neighborhood. The victim, a 48-year-old La Junta man, was inside his parked car when he was shot, according to police. His name has not yet been released.

The suspect was described only as a white or Hispanic man, possibly in his 30s.

The suspect vehicle is a silver four-door Pontiac, possibly a Bonneville, with a Kansas license plate. It may have damage to the front passenger door, according to police.

Police are also trying to identify a woman who may have been with the suspect before the shooting. She is described as a white or Hispanic woman, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with dark hair and a medium to heavy build. She was wearing a red or maroon tank top, dark pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call police dispatch at (719) 384-2525.