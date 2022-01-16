La Junta police catch suspected burglars thanks to ‘vigilant citizens’

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Two people have been arrested after police say they broke into a building and were seen by vigilant citizens.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, the La Junta Police Department received reports that two people were breaking into a building located at the 22nd St Ballpark.

Officers responded and found Richard Herrera, 29, and Crystal Martinez, 40. The two suspects were charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Theft. Herrera was charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Possession of a Financial Device, and Theft.

The La Junta Police Department thanked the Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.