La Junta man sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes

DENVER — A La Junta man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found guilty of drug and gun crimes last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Robert Nolan, 42, was sentenced Monday to 19 years in federal prison, followed by five years on supervised release. He was found guilty in January 2019 of possession with intent to distribute meth, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Nolan “was a known drug dealer in La Junta for at least 17 years, contributing substantially to this small town’s drug problems.” When he was caught by law enforcement, he was in possession of between 5,250 and 11,700 personal use doses of narcotics, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Nolan dealt the drugs out of his house, where his kids lived. Some of the drugs were kept on the bathroom counter, according to prosecutors. Investigators also found $36,000 in cash hidden in grocery bags under the bathtub.

Prosecutors said Nolan had been convicted of drug trafficking twice before. He served six years in state prison for the first offense, and eight years in state prison for the second offense.