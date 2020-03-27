Krystal Lee Kenney requests move to halfway house

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Krystal Lee Kenney, who was sentenced in January to three years in prison in connection with the murder of Kelsey Berreth, has requested to be moved to a halfway house, according to the district attorney’s office.

Kenney was sentenced January 28 to three years in prison, followed by a year of mandatory parole. In February 2019, she pled guilty to a felony charge of evidence tampering.

The plea was part of a deal in which she also agreed to testify against Patrick Frazee, who ultimately was found guilty of murdering Berreth.

The request is separate from parole and the parole board hearing process.

The district attorney’s office sent a letter to the Community Corrections Board opposing the move.

>> Read the letter

“Ms. Kenney deserves to spend every day of her three-year sentence in the Department of Corrections, but we are cognizant of the fact she will not serve that entire sentence, day for day, in the Denver Woman’s Correctional Facility,” the DA’s office wrote in the letter. “She should, however, serve more than two months. She should serve her full sentence in the DOC until she paroles from DOC. Serving two months out of a three-year sentence for what she did is simply unconscionable.”