Krystal Lee Kenney released on parole after re-sentencing

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Krystal Lee Kenney, the Idaho nurse imprisoned in connection with the death of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, has been released on parole, according to Colorado Department of Corrections records.

Kenney accepted a plea deal in exchange for testifying against Patrick Frazee, who was convicted of first-degree murder in Berreth’s 2018 death. Kenney was initially sentenced to three years in prison, but the Colorado Court of Appeals vacated that sentence.

On Tuesday morning, Kenney was re-sentenced to the maximum of 18 months in prison, followed by a year of mandatory parole. The sentence was retroactive to the original sentencing date of January 28, 2020.

DOC records indicate Kenney was released from prison after her re-sentencing Tuesday.