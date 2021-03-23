Krystal Lee Kenney re-sentenced to 18 months in connection with death of Kelsey Berreth

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Krystal Lee Kenney, the Idaho nurse imprisoned in connection with the death of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, has been re-sentenced to 18 months in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Kenny accepted a plea deal in exchange for testifying against Patrick Frazee, who was convicted of first-degree murder in Berreth’s death. She agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence, a class six felony. The maximum sentence for that crime is 18 months in prison, unless “aggravating circumstances” exist.

Kenney was sentenced to three years in prison on January 28, 2020, but the Colorado Court of Appeals vacated that sentence. The court ruled the aggravating circumstances were not submitted to a jury and proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Scott Sells re-sentenced Kenney to the maximum of 18 months in prison, followed by a year of mandatory parole.