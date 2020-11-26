Krystal Lee Kenney denied parole

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The mistress of Patrick Frazee who was sentenced to three years in prison for tampering with evidence in the Kelsey Berreth murder case was denied parole Wednesday, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Kenney, a former nurse in Idaho was sentenced on Jan. 28, 2020.

This is the third time Kenney has asked to be released. She will be eligible to ask the Parole Board again at this time next year.

The DA’s office said that rather than contacting authorities when Berreth was murdered, Kenney instead admitted to assisting Patrick Frazee in cleaning up the murder scene and burning the remains of Berreth.

In addition, Kenney also took Berreth’s belongings back to Idaho in an attempt to mislead law enforcement.