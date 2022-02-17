Killer remains unidentified 31 years after Colorado Springs man was found dead

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday marks 31 years since a Colorado Springs man’s body was found outside a local business and his killer has yet to be found.

On February 17, 1991, 24-year-old Rodney Kirschenman’s body was found next to the Martin Drake Power near the railroad tracks.

An autopsy revealed he had cuts on his wrists and significant bruising to his face and body. Authorities later determined Kirschenman was strangled to death.

Investigators say Kirschenman was walking to Monty’s Tavern on S. Tejon Street to meet up with friends. He was found dead hours later.

The investigation also revealed some items Kirschenman was wearing that evening were missing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.