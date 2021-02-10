Donthe Lucas trial delayed due to positive COVID-19 case

PUEBLO, Colo. — The in-progress trial of Donthe Lucas, the man accused of killing Kelsie Schelling, has been delayed for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The postponement was announced Wednesday morning, when the judge and both attorney teams appeared virtually. The judge did not identify who had tested positive, or where in the courtroom they were.

The jury was present and was advised to cooperate with public health contact tracing.

Doug Schelling, Kelsie’s father, was among the witnesses who took the stand Tuesday. Witness testimony was scheduled to continue Wednesday.

Lucas was charged with Schelling’s murder in 2017. His trial was delayed several times over two years, and the coronavirus pandemic delayed the case even further. A jury was finally seated on February 2.

Proceedings are set to resume at 1:15 p.m. February 24.