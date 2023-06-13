(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The man accused of killing 19-year-old Kara Nichols, whose remains were discovered in Black Forest in 2022, is now in court to face charges in connection to her murder nearly 11 years after she was originally reported missing.

A tip from Joel Hollendorfer’s ex-wife led investigators to Nichols’ body in 2022, at a property in Black Forest where Hollendorfer and his parents lived for years.

Nichols was reportedly working as an escort at the time of her death, and the tip from Hollendorfer’s ex-wife alleged that he admitted to accidentally killing Nichols after responding to one of her ads and meeting up with her. He then buried her body at the Black Forest property, over an old horse grave, according to the tip.

On Feb. 3, 2022, authorities visited a spot on the Black Forest property that had been flagged by cadaver dogs a decade ago, but wasn’t excavated until 2022. Human remains were found at the site, and they were later confirmed to be Nichols’.

Advocates for Nichols said on Facebook that opening statements began in Hollendorfer’s murder trial on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023. Hollendorfer faces multiple charges including First Degree Murder and Tampering With and Destroying Physical Evidence.