(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect in an aggravated robbery that left a 65-year-old in serious condition has been apprehended after a Colorado Springs Police K9 stopped him from running away from law enforcement.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, detectives with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force found a man with four active felony arrest warrants, including the aggravated robbery that left a 65-year-old seriously injured in the ICU.

CSPD said the suspect was seen walking along North Nevada Avenue south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, and detectives had information that he may have been armed. He also had a history of arrests, for multiple charges including Aggravated Robbery, Resisting Arrest and Felony Menacing.

CSPD said detectives tried to surround the suspect with their cars while ordering him to stop, but he sprinted away from them, and was seen with a backpack. A CSPD K9 officer was on scene to assist, and gave the suspect orders to stop, as well as warnings that K9 Zev would be released if he refused to comply.

The suspect did not follow orders, and instead ran past the K9 in the direction of an occupied business. CSPD said based on the danger posed to the community, as well as the suspect’s history of violent crime, the K9 was released to apprehend him.

CSPD said K9 Zev quickly caught the suspect and took him to the ground, allowing detectives to take him into custody. He was provided with medical attention and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

K9 Zev, Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said three realistic Air Soft handguns were found in the suspect’s backpack, all with the orange safety markings removed.

“Detectives with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force along with CSPD K9 units should be commended for their teamwork in apprehending a very dangerous subject who posed a threat to our community,” said CSPD.

The suspect has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.