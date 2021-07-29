K-9 takes down Pueblo homicide suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 37-year-old Pueblo man and leaving his body on the side of a house Tuesday was arrested Thursday morning after a K-9 was deployed.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday Pueblo Police received information that 37-year-old Danny J. Dominguez was in a vehicle in the 800 block of W. 11th Street. Pueblo police had a homicide warrant for Dominguez for the recent murder of Darren Michael Castillo on E. City Center Drive.

Please avoid the area of the 800 block of W 11th Street between Blake and Craig. Heavy Police Activity — Captain Dustin Taylor (@PPDWatch1Capt) July 29, 2021

Police were alerted about the homicide after someone smelled a decomposing body on Tuesday. The Pueblo County Coroner has not released information on the autopsy of Castillo to determine how he died.

According to Pueblo Police, Dominguez refused to comply with commands to surrender while indicating he had a weapon. Less lethal impact rounds and Taser devices were used on Dominguez without effect. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped Dominguez’s surrender and compliance without the dog having to bite.

Dominguez was arrested on a first-degree murder arrest warrant.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Cardona at (719) 240-0130 or JCardona@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.