K-9 helps arrest suspect in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A K-9 helped arrest a man who was wanted on multiple warrants after he ran from a restaurant in northern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said Sunday evening, they got a call about a domestic violence kidnapping in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. As officers were investigating, they got several calls reporting the suspect and victim were in the area of Interquest Parkway and Federal Drive.

Officers found the suspect and victim inside a restaurant around 9 p.m., according to police. The suspect ran from the restaurant when he spotted the officers, but was contacted by a K-9 and arrested, according to police.

Court records indicate the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants.